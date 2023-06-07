ANDERSON – The Anderson Board of Public Works took under advisement five bids as part of the next round of paving work through a state grant program.
The city was awarded $1 million for this year by the Indiana Department of Transportation through the Community Crossings program.
The city is required to match the state funding.
The low bid was submitted by Howard Companies in the amount of $1,631,159. Other bids were submitted by: E&B Paving, $1,837,342; Midwest Paving, $2,186,335; Grady Brothers, $2,047,132; and DC Construction, $1,656,506.
The board set June 27 to receive bids for the city’s contract paving this year in which approximately $3 million has been budgeted.
The board approved two change orders for work being done by DC Construction under the 2022 Community Crossing grants program.
A change of $26,023 was approved for concrete curbs and sidewalks and $180,311 for additional paving work on five city streets.
DC Construction is doing repaving work on Main Street, 38th Street, Charles Street and Virgil Cook Boulevard.
The total cost of the project is now $1,243,118.
DC Construction submitted the low bid of $1,036,784 last year followed by the bids of Midwest Paving, $1,045,346; Howard Companies, $1,086,116; and E&B Paving, $1,165,613.