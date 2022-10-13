ANDERSON — The Anderson Police Department has received a $10,000 grant for the purchase of new bulletproof vests.
The department also received approval from the Anderson Board of Public Safety this week to hire two new officers.
APD received the grant from the Patrick Leahy Bulletproof Vest Partnership.
The grant is providing half of the cost to purchase 20 new bulletproof vests, which have to be replaced every five years.
The U.S. Department of Justice created the grant to aid in the purchase of vests that are ballistic- and stab-resistant.
Each vest is uniquely fitted to the officer who will be using it.
Since 1999, such grants from the partnership have provided $548 million for the purchase of more than 1 million vests.
“Vests are not only critical resources for the protection of our officers, they are required components of their uniforms and are worn by every officer on a daily basis,” APD Chief Mike Lee said in a news release. “We apply for every grant that we can to fund safety equipment.”
The new hires will bring APD to 108 members and is budgeted to employ 110 people.
The Safety Board approved the hiring of three new officers in September.
The most recent hires are Brandon Hendsel, 34, a graduate of Delta High School, and Kalvin Wentz, 24, a Delta High School graduate who served in the Marine Corps.
All five new hires are scheduled to attend the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in January.