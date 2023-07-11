ANDERSON — The city of Anderson will provide $30,000 in food and beverage tax revenues for the opening of a bakery and café in downtown Anderson.
The Anderson Board of Public Works Tuesday approved the small business incentive request by Pam and Dave Clendenen for the converting of the building at 122 W. Eighth Street.
The Clendenens purchased the building from Thomas Newman Jr.
Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said the Clendenens are planning to spend up to $170,000 for the remodeling of the Business 22 LLC.
The intention is to open by October or sooner. It will be open Tuesday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Saturday from 7 to 11 a.m.
The Anderson Board of Public Works approved a contract with E&B Paving in the amount of $735,556 for the paving of sections of 15 city streets.
E&B Paving submitted the low bid and DC Contractors bid $822,628.
City engineer Matt House said the paving work is to be completed by the end of the year.