ANDERSON — The long dormant Marsh store on Nichol Avenue could be home to a new grocery store and other retail development by the end of the year.
Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. announced Friday that the Anderson Redevelopment Commission (ARC) will be asked to approve a memorandum of understanding with a potential developer and issue a public offering statement.
The ARC will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the economic development conference room.
A response to the offering statement is due by noon on March 27.
Broderick said the memorandum of understanding is with KennMarr and is dependent on the development firm being the successful bidder on the project.
He said KennMarr has experience in developing former Marsh properties and was the developer of a grocery store that opened in Carmel in 2021.
KennMarr, in the memorandum of understanding, also expressed a desire to develop the Nichol Avenue corridor to the west of Raible Avenue.
“We are excited with the prospect of doing a major westside development with a company as professional, committed, experienced and successful as KenMarr,” Broderick said in a press release.
The offer sheet requires potential developers to bid no less than $500,000 for the Marsh property. It requires the opening and operation of a full-service grocery store of approximately 25,000 square feet and development of the remaining 14,479 square feet in the building.
The operators of the grocery store must have a minimum of 15 years of successful business experience.
Special consideration will be given to the development starting by the second quarter of the year and being completed by Dec. 31, 2023.
Terms of the memorandum of understanding require the developers to invest $1.5 million and to be responsible for all operations costs, employee costs and taxes.
The Anderson Redevelopment Commission will provide up to $7 million in incentives for financing options that will be recaptured through tax revenues since the building is located in the Tax Increment Financing District.
The terms of financing and payment schedules will be negotiated by the ARC through a Project Development Agreement.
“While we hope for many competitive and responsive proposals, we are excited that KennMarr, a top performer in retail development, has proposed a plan that meets our goals and visions for the westside gateway into our community,” Broderick said.
Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Department, said the city’s efforts have put together a winning combination to land a first-rate developer.
“The efforts to being meaningful redevelopment to the west side, as well as a top quality grocery store and new retail presence has been a goal and directive from the mayor since the closing of the Marsh store,” Winkler said. “We have worked together as an economic development team to research and provide meaningful data that supports these investments.
“It is an exciting day for our community,” he said.
Ever since the Marsh store closed on Nichol Avenue in 2017, the focus of local residents and the city administration has been to find the right fit for the property.
The ARC purchased the vacant building in 2019 for $230,000 and spent approximately $300,000 on a new roof and façade for the building.
Winkler previously said that before the building can be utilized there is a need for a new heating and air conditioning unit as well as repairs to the electrical system and parking lot.