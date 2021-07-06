ANDERSON – About $400,000 in improvements are planned at the golf shop and restaurant at the Grandview Municipal Golf Course.
The Anderson Board of Public Works on Tuesday approved a contract with Attlin Construction of Muncie in the base amount of $269,325.
Architect Mike Montgomery of krM Architecture said the city sought bids from six companies and received two, with Attlin submitting the lowest estimate.
Montgomery said the work, scheduled to start in 30 days, includes upgrades to the restaurant and a new roof on the pro shop.
The board of works approved a new door, new stairs in the clubhouse and an additional entrance.
Montgomery said additional work costing $67,000 would include the replacement of an existing stone stairway and electric roller shades over the patio area of the restaurant.
The work is expected to take 90 days to complete. The 1925 PubHouse restaurant at Grandview will remain open during the remodeling work.
OTHER BUSINESS
The board of works approved a lease payment agreement through the Indiana Bond Bank in the amount of $515,900 to purchase new equipment for the Anderson Water Department.
Doug Whitham, Anderson city controller, said the lease would end Jan. 1, 2024.
The new equipment includes a crew-cab truck, two dump trucks, a boring machine and three pickup trucks.
