ANDERSON — An Anderson man has been arrested on three felony counts for attempting to have sex with a 14-year-old girl.
Tyler Paul Wright, 38, 1200 block of West Eighth Street, was arrested by Anderson police Wednesday on charges of child solicitation, sexual battery and performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor.
Detective Courtney Ginder attended an emergency hearing at Kids Talk, a victim advocacy organization, on Aug. 30 involving the girl and another girl, 15.
The probable cause affidavit states that Wright started acting strange with the younger girl when she was 12 in 2019, making comments about her body.
The girl said that at one point that year, Wright started kissing her and that she was able to push him away and later spit on him.
The court document states on another occasion, Wright exposed himself to the girl while they were in a car.
At some other time, Wright allegedly told the girl he wanted to have sex with her.
During the Kids Talk interview, the older girl confirmed what the younger girl had told her.
The probable cause affidavit stated that on Sept. 2, Wright was at Anderson Police Department headquarters and tried to remove weapons from a statue. He also asked if the officers had any extra weapons.
In a police interview, Wright said he “thinks that she thought he wanted to have sex with her”.
“I know how pretty she is,” Wright said during the interview, adding that the two girls could be supermodels.
Wright denied the allegations but told police he was attracted to the younger child, he didn’t know why the allegations were made and that the girl needs help.