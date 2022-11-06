ANDERSON — An Anderson man will serve six years in prison while his former wife received a sentence of time served.
The former Anderson couple entered into plea agreements on charges of child molesting and sexual battery last month in Madison Circuit Court Division 6.
Jeremiah Short, 41, pleaded guilty to two felony counts of child molesting.
Judge Mark Dudley sentenced Short to a total of 12 years on the two convictions with six years to be served at the Indiana Department of Correction, five years on formal probation and one year on informal probation.
Deputy Prosecutor Matt Savage presented the state's case.
Short’s former wife, Misty Mercer, pleaded guilty to a felony count of sexual battery; a charge of child molesting was dismissed.
Through the plea agreement, Dudley sentenced Mercer to 1½ years, but there is no prison time.
She was sentenced to time served since her arrest on in-home detention. Dudley said Mercer would have to register as a sex offender.
According to the probable cause affidavit filed by Anderson police officer Kris Ockomon, the alleged incidents were discovered in 2018 when two girls under the age of 14 said during a forensic interview that Short had performed sexual acts on them and had them perform sex acts on him.
Mercer, who was married to Short at the time, is alleged in the court documents to have observed the acts and was a participant.
The older girl said when both Short and Mercer would touch her, they were touching each other in a sexual manner.