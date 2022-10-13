ANDERSON — After a lengthy discussion concerning Anderson’s participation in a regional development organization, the City Council has given initial approval.
The council on Thursday passed through two of the three required readings of an ordinance for the city to join Central Indiana Regional Development Authority.
The 8-1 vote was in favor of passage, with Councilman Ollie H. Dixon casting the no vote. He expressed a desire to see development on the city’s west side.
Rob Sparks, with the Corporation for Economic Development, said if the city doesn’t join the authority, it will not be eligible for $1.3 million in federal funds for elimination of combined sewer overflows along White River.
Sparks explained that $20 million in American Rescue Plan funds was allocated by Gov. Eric Holcomb for regional development to include Anderson, Carmel, Fishers, Indianapolis and Westfield.
He said Holcomb has indicated that next year, he will ask the General Assembly to allocate state funds for the regional development groups around the state.
Sparks said if Anderson is not a part of the regional authority it will not be eligible to receive the state funding.
Councilman Rick Muir agreed that the wording of the agreement for creation of the authority is vague.
“We’re being asked to join Fishers, Noblesville, Westfield and Carmel,” Muir said. “Why do these communities care about Anderson.”
Sparks said they care about the Anderson project because those communities obtain their water supply from White River.
He said the $1.3 million that Anderson will receive will lower the cost to ratepayers of the local wastewater utility.
“They care about how we can work regionally to improve the quality of life.”
Sparks said the regional authority will consist of local elected officials who will score proposed projects for their effect on the region and determine future funding allocations.
City attorney Paul Podlejski said there is nothing in the ordinance that obligates Anderson to fund projects in the region that the city doesn’t support.
Mayor Tom Broderick Jr. said if the city doesn’t join the regional authority, it will miss an opportunity for future funding.
“We were going to do the combined sewer overflow project anyway,” he said. “This will provide funding for the project.”
He said the state required the formation of regional authorities as a way to apply for state funding in 2023.
“We’re not giving up our autonomy,” he said. “We’re working together on a regional basis.
“This is in the best interest of the city.”
Councilman Jon Bell said the concept of regional economic development is new to the council.
“I support this,” he said. “There are strings attached. We have to follow the money, and there are safety nets in place.”
Bell said any funding required in the future from the city would require an interlocal agreement and approval from the council.