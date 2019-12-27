ANDERSON — The city of Anderson has obtained additional green space in the downtown area through the donation of Citizens Park.
The property is at the intersection of Ninth and Meridian streets and includes half a city block to the alley just south of the Madison County Government Center.
Citizens Park was owned by the LeLaLo Foundation Inc., a private foundation associated with the late Leland and LaRita Boren.
“We are so pleased that the City of Anderson was willing to accept this property so that it could continue to be enjoyed by the citizens of the community,” Marty Songer, executive director of the foundation, said in a press release. “We are confident the city will be able to maintain the property and utilize it in so many ways.”
Citizens Park was originally part of the Citizens Banking Company, which was sold to Society National/Key Bank. The property was then sold to the Borens in 1995.
In addition to the property donated to the city, the donation included the annual Christmas season decorations, which were erected this year by city employees.
“We are so grateful to the estate of Leland and LaRita Boren, together with the LeLaLo Foundation, for their generosity to the City of Anderson,” Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said. “This property is a tremendous asset to downtown Anderson. We are looking forward to utilizing it in a number of ways that will contribute to our downtown revitalization efforts.”
Broderick said the immediate plans are to maintain the property as a park, but it could eventually be used for economic development.
The deed transfer between the parties was completed earlier this month. Citizens Park has served as a host location for several community events through the years.
The Citizens Park property joins the Dickmann Town Center and the property to the north of the railroad depot as green space in downtown Anderson.
This year Broderick announced plans to revitalize the Athletic Park property to include a splash pad and numerous other features for use by local residents and visitors.
The preliminary plan is to spend approximately $14 million on the facility to be completed in 2020.
The Broderick administration also plans to revitalize Mays Park on Madison Avenue to include a splash pad, restored tennis courts, walking path and basketball courts.
