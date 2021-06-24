ANDERSON — The City of Anderson will mark Independence Day with a celebration on July 3 at Athletic Park.
Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. announced in a news release Thursday the lineup of events for the annual Independence Day celebration hosted by the city. Family-friendly events will start at 8 p.m. and include a bounce house, rock climbing wall and other inflatable kid-friendly activities, courtesy of the local National Guard office. Also starting at 8 p.m., the city is organizing games with prizes for kids, giveaways and other entertainment. A variety of food vendors and food trucks will be on hand for the event.
The Fire Department will have fire trucks and ambulances at the park, and the Police Department will bring tactical vehicles and other public safety equipment to give local youth a chance to inspect the vehicles up close.
Local musician Corey Cox will take the stage at 8:30 p.m. A massive fireworks display will take place at 10 p.m. and be conducted by the Anderson Fire Department.
“We wanted to make sure that there were opportunities for families and citizens to enjoy the July 3 holiday since we are unable to hold the downtown parade this year,” Broderick said in the release. “Our staff and a host of volunteers have worked very hard to pull together a variety of entertainment and activities that people can enjoy. Now that COVID-19 restrictions have been modified, we are able to host outdoor events that everyone can enjoy.”
Parking for the event will be in the Athletic Park infield at the north end of the field. Parking gates will open at 7 p.m. Attendees are asked to enter off of Milton Avenue and Sixth Street. Early parking will not be permitted.
