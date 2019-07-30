ANDERSON – After several different groups have attempted to renovate and reopen the theater at the corner of 13th and Meridian streets, the city of Anderson has purchased the historic State Theatre.
Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said the city was able to purchase the theater for a reasonable amount of money and that the purchase could be tied into downtown redevelopment efforts.
The city paid $127,500 out of its loss fund to purchase the property from State Theatre Properties of California. The warranty deed was finalized Monday.
The theater has been tied up in a lawsuit filed by the former owners against the city, dating back to the first administration of former Mayor Kevin Smith.
At the time, the theater was damaged by a water leak when State Theatre Properties alleged the city failed to shut off the water going to the building.
Broderick said the city turned off the wrong water meter to the theater in the 1990s.
“There was a series of mistakes made,” he said, “that damaged the property.”
Broderick said there was a dispute over the amount of damage and the owner wanted the city to pay for the replacement of the old heating and air conditioning system.
“It was in mediation,” he said. “It was clear to us the exposure could have been relatively high if it went to trial.”
Broderick said the estimated settlement for the water damage was in the $80,000 range and the city could obtain and control the State Theatre property for the additional amount.
“We believed it would not be likely that any settlement money would be put back into the property by the owners,” he said. “In time, it could have deteriorated.”
Broderick said the city hopes to find someone interested in leasing or buying the property.
“It’s a unique building with some possibilities,” he said. “We want to be able to market and identify people with an interest and make it available at a reasonable cost.”
Broderick said the city already paid for some plumbing repairs when MadCo Entertainment was attempting to purchase and rehabilitate the building as an entertainment venue.
“There were people interested in the building, but because of the pending lawsuit it was difficult to find a buyer,” he said. “The long-range plan is to find someone that wants to rehabilitate and open the facility.”
The theater was first opened in 1930 and was closed in 2008.
MadCo Entertainment had hoped to reopen it in 2018 but because of the legal dispute, the restoration project was not completed.
Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.