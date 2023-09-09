ANDERSON — The city of Anderson has awarded $5.7 million in American Rescue Plan funds to local homeowners, nonprofits and small businesses.
The city received $23.1 million in ARP money, of which $9 million has been set aside for infrastructure and $3 million for employee bonuses. An additional $700,000 is set aside for administrative costs.
Funding must be obligated by Dec. 31, 2024, and jurisdictions have until Dec. 31, 2026, to fully expend their funds, according to federal guidelines.
Several committees were formed, including local residents and stakeholders, to determine how the remaining funds will be distributed.
“The committees created by the plan have been working hard over the last several months reviewing the many applications that were made,” Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr., said. “I am pleased that these awards are now finding their way into the hands of our small businesses, non-profits and homeowners who were negatively affected by COVID, in order that they can put these important funds to positive use.
“I want to commend the committee members for all their hard work and countless hours spent on this important work,” he continued. “While we are not done yet, I have confidence that the committees will continue to act deliberately and fairly in awarding the balance of remaining funds.”
The city still has $4.1 million to be distributed through homeowner assistance, small businesses and for homeless initiatives.
The administration announced Thursday that 17 homeowners received a total of $344,993 to make home improvements, with another $1.9 million available.
Homeowner grants ranged from $8,552 to the maximum allowance of $25,000.
Homeowners can apply for funding until Sept. 22 to request funding with the application available on the city’s website.
The city distributed $918,121 to 37 small businesses. A second round of applications is being scheduled to distribute the remaining $1 million.
There are applications for a total of $273,000 pending approval.
The majority of the small businesses received the maximum award of $25,000.
Small businesses have until Sept. 22 to request funding, with the application available on the city’s website.
All $2.2 million has been distributed to the non-profits and affordable housing.
The Sherman Street Church of God was awarded $150,000, with $133,000 going to the Paramount Heritage Foundation.
Other nonprofit awards went to the Anderson Impact Center in the amount of $82,305; Anderson Fine Arts Foundation, $80,000; Madison County Dramatic Players, $85,000; Gathering of the Queens, $45,000; Man4Man Ministries, $58,519; and Zion Family Life Community Center, $79,294.
The Anderson Scholar House program of JobSource received $660,000 from the Affordable Housing allocation, with $575,000 going to the Anderson Housing Authority for the Lincolnshire Apartments remodeling and $525,000 to the Home Court at the Wigwam project.
No award was made for the $900,000 set aside for the homeless.