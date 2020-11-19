ANDERSON — The Anderson Redevelopment Commission has set a bid date to make repairs and improvements to the former Marsh store on Nichol Avenue.
The ARC voted Wednesday to accept bids Dec. 9 for repairs to the roof of the building and a new facade.
David Eicks, chairman of the Anderson Board of Public Works and the ARC, said the intent is to place a second roof over the 42,000 square foot building and to include insulation.
He said the estimated cost of a new roof is $240,000.
Alternative bids will be taken to replace the existing shingle facade on the front of the building with metal to enhance the appearance of the building. The estimated cost of the new facade is $50,000 to $80,000, according to Eicks.
Tax increment financing revenues will be used to pay for the work.
“We’ve had a couple of people look at it,” Eicks said of potential occupants for the vacant building. “Our goal is to get a grocery store. The more we improve it, the better chance of finding someone to occupy it.”
Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, said Thursday that a second roof would improve the insulation of the building and make it structurally stronger.
“We will eventually have to do the parking lot,” he said. “There is a grocery store that is interested. It has been an ongoing conversation. If we don’t do the work it will be difficult to find a tenant.”
The ARC, by law, will have to advertise for requests for proposal before a tenant is selected.
The redevelopment commission purchased the vacant building in 2019 for $230,000 and, along with the city’s economic development department, is working to bring a new grocery store to the westside location.
The city is offering the 40,000-square-foot building to potential tenants at a cost of $2 per square foot with incentives to purchase the building within five years.
“The redevelopment commission would prefer to sell the building,” Winkler noted.
OTHER BUSINESS
The ARC voted to share the costs of extending a larger water main along Rangeline Road to 67th Street.
Neal McKee, superintendent of the Anderson Water Department, said the developer of the Apple Downs subdivision has purchased additional lots.
The developer had planned to pay for a 12-inch water line, but instead the city is partnering to install a 24-inch water main, McKee said.
“We’re up-sizing the size of the pipe for potential future development,” Eicks said.
The low bid, $241,069, for the project was received from Davis Excavating.
The city is paying for the larger pipe to be installed at a cost of about $142,000 with the developer paying the difference, Eicks explained.
ARC Chairman Richard Symmes said the funds won’t be spent until the developer decides to proceed with the project.
McKee said the property to the south of Interstate 69 could see commercial or industrial growth in the future.
The project will extend the larger water capacity to the Eagle Park development on both sides of Indiana 109 south of the interstate, he noted.
“There will be a need for increased capacity,” Winkler said.
