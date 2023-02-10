ANDERSON — The window for local nonprofits, businesses and homeowners to apply for a share of the city’s American Rescue Plan funds opened Friday.
The city received $23.1 million in ARP money, of which $9 million has been set aside for infrastructure and $3 million for employee bonuses. An additional $700,000 is set aside for administrative costs.
Funding has to be obligated by Dec. 31, 2024, and jurisdictions have until Dec. 31, 2026 to fully expend their funds, according to the federal guidelines.
Several committees have been formed, including local residents and stakeholders, to determine how the remaining $7.8 million will be distributed.
Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said Friday that the window for applying for the funds is 60 days.
“Ultimately the committees will get the applications that are submitted,” Broderick said. “The committees will wait to make the final decisions once all the applications are judged.”
He said the 60-day window to apply for funding was to make sure there was a uniform filing deadline for all the committees.
The committees were formed pursuant to the American Rescue Plan Act, presented by the mayor and approved by the Anderson City Council in August 2022.
The five committees are small business and restaurants; non-profit organizations; homeowner assistance; affordable housing; and homeless.
Each committee has held public meetings to finalize the scoring system for the granting of funds.
The plan created separate committees for the areas funded. Each eight-member committee is made up of community members in equal numbers selected by the city council and the mayor; two city council members; the Anderson director of economic development; and the Anderson community development director.
The committees have been meeting regularly and addressing details of the administration, application, and evaluation processes within legal parameters required by the federal government.
Additionally, procedures to appropriately track and report grant recipient compliance are also being created.
In their spending plan for the American Rescue Plan funds, city officials have allocated $2.2 million for small business assistance, $2.2 million for nonprofits, $2.25 million for homeowner assistance, $2.25 million for affordable housing and $900,000 for homeless programs.