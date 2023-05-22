ANDERSON — Latisha Swift was in the process of gathering up her belongings to vacate Anderson’s homeless encampment called “tent city” in the woods west of the White River.
Last week the Anderson Police Department informed the people living in the area that they had to leave by Friday.
Assistant Police Chief Mike Anderson said Monday the city last week provided those living in tent city supplies, a list of shelters and contact telephone numbers.
“We gave them a warning,” Anderson said. “You can’t live on city property.”
A check of the area Monday by the Herald Bulletin found evidence of abandoned camp sites and only a few people still in the area.
Swift along with three other people were gathering items to be moved, but she didn’t know where they would locate.
She has been living in tent city for about a year.
“Right now, there are three or four of us living here,” she said with a large covered area where they reside.
Swift said the police told her they had to leave in a week.
“Right now I really have no where to go,” she said. “Try to find another place to go; a friend maybe but I don’t really have many friends.
“Maybe another woods,” Swift said. “They told us we have to get off this property.”