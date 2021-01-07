ANDERSON — As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the Anderson Parks Department is partnering with Anderson TV to produce online programming.
Jama Donovan, superintendent of the Parks Department, said Tuesday that, because the Geater Center remains closed, the intent is to provide programming for local residents.
She told members of the Anderson Parks & Recreation Board the programming will include yoga, line dancing and arts and crafts.
The Park Board also has approved a $72,100 contract with DC Construction for improvements around the playground area at Shadyside Park.
Donovan explained the surface around the playground equipment will be replaced.
She said the plan includes the construction of walking paths around the playground equipment so that adults can exercise and still keep watch on their children.
In other business, the Park Board approved a 1% pay increase for members of American Federation of State, County & Municipal Employees Local 1913 and the United Auto Workers for 2021.
The contract was approved for one year and is similar to agreements the administration of Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. has reached with several other unions that represent city employees.
Betty Williams was re-elected to serve another year as president of the city’s Park Board, and Jack Keesling will continue to serve as vice president.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.