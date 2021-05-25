ANDERSON – The city of Anderson plans to remodel the exterior of the Pro Shop and the Grandview Clubhouse this year.
The Anderson Board of Public Works on Tuesday took under advisement two bids, one for $484,500 and the other for $526,150, with the inclusion of eight alternate bids.
Attlin Construction of Muncie submitted the lowest base bid of $269,325 but when the alternate bids were included it raised the overall price to $526,150.
Mammoth Inc. of Fortville submitted a base bid of $344,000 and the price increased to $484,500 with the requested alternate bids.
The alternate bids included a new roof on the Pro Shop, removal of concrete steps and wall, electric shade rollers and removal of the staircase in the Clubhouse.
David Eicks, chairman of the Board of Public Works, said funding for the remodeling work is included in the board's budget for 2021.
In other news:
• The board approved the purchase of a new server and storage upgrades at the request of the Information Services Department. Darren Grile said the cost is $49,087 for equipment to replace an aging system.
• Board members approved the purchase of a new network management system that Grile said would save the city $5,100 per year in maintenance costs.
