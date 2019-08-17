ANDERSON — The Madison County Historical Society has been awarded $5,000 from the city of Anderson to install a new security system.
Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. this week announced the award from the city’s share of food and beverage tax revenues designated for use by non-profit organizations.
“The Madison County Historical Society is the primary organization that preserves and protects our Anderson and Madison County history,” Broderick said. “The artifacts, records and materials they have acquired through the years are irreplaceable and have a great value to our community and our citizens.”
Melody Hull, president of the Madison County Historical Society, said the funding will help preserve the collections.
“Mayor Broderick has a true passion for our local history,” she said. “Whenever he views any of our displays at the museum, I know he will ask some in-depth questions backed by a ready smile and glittering eyes.”
The board selected SafetyTech, Inc. of Lapel as the vendor to install an updated security system.
Earlier this year, the Historical Society requested $25,000 to help with operating expenses and future costs for a fire suppression system and new heating and air conditioning units.
The Madison County Historical Society was established in 1884. It is staffed by volunteers and governed by a Board of Trustees.
The organization is currently located in the former Citizens Bank Building at 15 W. 11th St. The east end of the building dates back to the 1890s and the west end was built in the 1920s.
The 23,000-square-foot building has nine heating and cooling systems with most being over 20 years old. According to the board, it will cost more than $78,000 to replace the existing HVAC equipment.
“This is just part of a series of several renovations planned for the building,” treasurer Gerald Jones said. “We are proud to say that our board of trustees places a priority on utilizing local vendors and technicians for the work that cannot be completed by volunteers. We want to keep our funds and contributions here at the local level.”
Hull previously said the Historical Society museum attracted more than 3,000 visitors in 2018.
Information provided to the Anderson City Council by the Historical Society showed 2017 expenses of $55,800 and an income of $38,060. The income is derived from donations and memberships.
