ANDERSON — The Anderson Water Department is buying a 1-acre tract from the Madison County Equestrian Club for the replacement of an existing well.
The Anderson Board of Public Works on Tuesday approved the $15,000 purchase.
The Anderson Redevelopment Commission will provide the funding; it voted last year to provide $1.2 million to replace two wells in the well field off County Road 300 North.
Neal McKee, superintendent of the water department, said the purchase was for the land. McKee said the city is replacing two wells in the area to provide drinking water for Anderson.
He previously said the two wells, when operating simultaneously, will provide 1.4 million gallons of water daily.
The two wells being replaced are 40 years old and operating at 70% capacity, McKee said.
After the project is completed, the city will have nine wells along 300 North.
The Redevelopment Commission also approved $420,000 to expand the water main pipe to 20 inches from 12.
“The upsize will add capacity,” McKee said. “With the larger water main, we can run both wells at 100% at the same time.”
