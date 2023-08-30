ANDERSON — The city of Anderson has approved a four-year contract with the union representing employees of the water and water pollution control departments.
The Anderson Board of Public Works Tuesday approved the contract with Local 108 of the Utility Workers Union of America, AFL-CIO.
Jake Brown, director of human resources for the city, said the contract covers the period from Jan. 1, 2022 through Dec. 31, 2025.
He said the contract provides for a 4% pay increase in 2022 and 2025 and 3% increase in 2023 and 2024.
Brown said the employees will receive retroactive pay under the terms of the new contract for 2022 and 2023.
He said longevity for years of service was increased from $100 per year to $200 per year for 2022 and 2023 and $250 for 2024 and 2025.
There is no cap on the longevity pay for years of service.
The new contract also provides for 15 sick days.
Local 108 was the last union to reach a contract agreement with the administration of Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr.
In other business, the board approved the purchase of four new pick-up trucks for Anderson Municipal Light & Power.
The low quote was received from Ed Martin Ford in the amount of $253,888 for the 2024 model trucks.