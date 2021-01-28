ANDERSON — Bids for two sidewalk projects in Anderson have been taken under advisement by the Board of Public Works.
The board on Wednesday received bids for sidewalk replacement along a portion of Tenth Street and 24th Street.
All the bids came in below the engineer’s estimate for the project, which is being paid for through Community Development Block Grant funding.
The work includes the replacement of curbs and sidewalks on a four-block stretch of 24th Street from Madison Avenue to Fairview Street.
City Engineer Chuck Leser estimated the cost at $250,000.
DC Construction submitted a bid of $216,641 and Davis Excavating bid $246,038.
Leser said the second project is to replace 225 feet of curbs and sidewalks along 10th Street from west of John Street to the alley as part of the Mays Park improvement project.
DC Construction submitted a bid of $26,924; Fredericks Inc. bid, $27,421; and Davis Excavating’s bid price was $31,250.
other business
The board approved a contract with Nelson Tree Service in the amount of approximately $5.1 million for tree removal for Anderson Light & Power for the next three years.
Tony Pochard, superintendent of Anderson Light & Power, said the bid from Nelson Tree Service was $1 million lower than the second lowest bid received for the work.
