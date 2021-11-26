ANDERSON — The city received two bids for the purchase of 55 new golf carts at the Grandview Municipal Golf Course.
The Anderson Park Board took the two bids under advisement on Wednesday.
Midwest Golf submitted a bid of $383,625 and Easy Go Golf Carts bid $519,433.
The 55 golf carts will be equipped with GPS.
Park Superintendent Jama Donovan previously said the new carts will replace the ones in use at the Grandview Municipal Golf Course.
She said the new carts can be programmed so that they can only be used on the paved paths, preventing them from being driven on the greens.
Donovan said the existing carts will either be used as trade-ins or sold at auction.
