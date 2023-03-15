ANDERSON – The Anderson Board of Public Works took under advisement bids for repaving work that is being partially funded through a state grant.
The Board of Public Works opened bids Tuesday for work on Main Street, 38th Street, Charles Street and Virgil Cook Boulevard.
The city intends to award a contract for all four projects to the same contractor.
DC Construction submitted the low bid of $1,036,784 followed by the bids of Midwest Paving, $1,045,346; Howard Companies, $1,086,116; and E&B Paving, $1,165,613.
City engineer Matt House said in February that funding for the work is the second half of the $1 million state Community Crossing grant the city received in 2022.
House said the paving work includes 38th Street from Scatterfield Road to Rangeline Road and Charles Street from Scatterfield to Virgil Cook Boulevard.
Last year, Midwest Paving was awarded a $437,000 contract using part of the $1 million Community Crossing grant from the Indiana Department of Transportation.
Repaving and reconstruction work was done on Madison Avenue, Brown-Delaware Street and West 29th Street.
The work on Madison Avenue extended from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to the railroad tracks at 17th Street.
The repaving work on Brown-Delaware will extend from Eighth Street south to 14th Street and on West 29th from Columbus Avenue to Meridian Street.