ANDERSON – The city of Anderson has rejected bids for the repair of the concrete along Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Following the recommendation of City Engineer Chuck Leser, the Anderson Board of Public Works Wednesday rejected the only bid on the project submitted by E&B Paving.
The E&B Paving bid was $2,547,682. The engineer’s estimate on the project was $2 million.
David Eicks, chairman of the Anderson Board of Public Works, said the only bid received was 25% over the estimate.
The board set a new bid date of May 18. Leser said there are no changes in the scope of the project.
The work is from just north of 67th Street to Interstate 69. Leser previously said the concrete pavement is expensive to repair because it has to be cut from the road surface and replaced.
The city will compact the concrete road surface from the 6700 block out to the interstate and then cover it with eight inches of asphalt.
The intersections at 67th and 73rd streets will remain concrete because of the heavy truck traffic, Leser said. The repairs are expected to last 20 to 30 years. During construction work, two-way traffic will be shifted to the east and west lanes.
The board took under advisement three bids for the expansion of the rail spur to the SER North America plant, which is expected to be completed by June.
SER North America, a subsidiary of Italian-based Sirmax, is building a specialized plastics recycling plant on the former Guide Lamp property along Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Two separate projects for the construction of the rail line had the bids taken under advisement.
Associated Railroad Contractors submitted the low bid for the extension of the rail spur at a cost of $499,900. All Track Inc. bid $547,999 and Track Services Inc. bid $553,653.
CSX railroad has already approved the project.
As proposed, a rail spur of 833 feet will be extended from the main spur to the Sirmax plant and to the SER North America facility.
Two additional spurs, to be used for storage of rail cars, will be 765 feet and 756 feet.
Davis Excavating submitted the only bid for the earthwork and drainage project at a cost of $214,563.
SER is investing $17.6 million in the 130,000-square-foot facility. The facility is expected to employ 38 people with an annual payroll of $1.3 million.
The Anderson Redevelopment Commission is providing $1.5 million in tax increment financing revenue for the construction of the plant.
The Redevelopment Commission has voted to provide $650,000 for the new rail spurs.
OTHER BUSINESS
The board took under advisement three bids for street paving projects on 15 different streets in Anderson.
EZ Construction submitted the low bid at $688,759, with E&B Paving bidding $718,864 and Grady Brothers Inc. submitting a bid in the amount of $787,045.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.