ANDERSON – The city of Anderson has renewed its contract for services with the Corporation for Economic Development.
The Anderson Board of Public Works Tuesday approved the contract extension for the provision of economic development services with the Corporation for Economic Development (CED).
Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, said the contract is in the amount of $165,000.
He said in addition to providing services to Anderson, the CED is working with Elwood, Alexandria and Pendleton on economic development opportunities.
The board approved a contract with RSM US LLP to perform an audit on Anderson Municipal Light & Power.
City Controller Doug Whitham said this is the fourth year the company will do an audit of the electric utility.
The Board of Public Works also approved an agreement with the Indiana Municipal Power Agency.
Whitham said the Indiana Municipal Power Agency, as in the past, has agreed to pay the difference between the private audit and what the Indiana State Board of Accounts would charge for an audit of Anderson Municipal Light & Power.
He said the difference in the past has been approximately $10,000, which IMPA has paid.
