ANDERSON – Anderson residents are being asked to conserve water.
In a press release Neal McKee, superintendent of the Anderson Water Department, said the city is currently experiencing a reduction in available water.
The Water Department is asking residents and businesses to reduce their current water usage when possible and to practice water conservation.
Normally the city has up to 12 million gallons of water available on a daily basis. Earlier this year, McKee said the city normally uses 10.1 million gallons of water daily.
“Spring and summer are not the only times to conserve water,” McKee said. “Due to extreme cold weather and the impact that it has on our aging infrastructure, in addition to current drought-like conditions and reduced water volume, the City of Anderson’s water supply is experiencing higher than normal pumping rates.”
McKee said this results in a lower storage capacity available to provide adequate pressure for everyday use and fire protection.
“Increased water main breaks, due to aging infrastructure, and households running water to protect pipes from freezing have placed a strain on the system,” he said.
The city is asking all customers to be sure to shut off running water now that the temperatures have risen.
Other tips for conserving water are: to check for leaks in toilets and sinks, to wash full loads of laundry and dishes, and to turn off running water while doing normal tasks like brushing teeth, shaving, washing vegetables or washing dishes by hand.
McKee said if implemented the conservation measures will result in the building back of the city's water capacity.
The request comes less than month after the Anderson City Council voted against a water rate increase to fund a $50 million upgrade of the water system to include additional wells and an expansion of the Lafayette water treatment plant.
The council previously approved spending $9 million of American Rescue Plan funds for the upgrade and the administration of Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. planned to request $8 million from the Anderson Redevelopment Commission to pay for the project.