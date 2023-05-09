ANDERSON — The city of Anderson set dates to receive bids and quotes on three different projects.
The Anderson Board of Public Works Tuesday set a bid date of June 6 for paving work through the state’s Community Crossings grant program.
The city received $1 million through the state program and is matching the $1 million for work this year.
A bid date of June 13 was set for maintenance work on Stanley Ditch for a future economic development project.
A quote date of May 16 was set for the purchase of pipe for the Edgewater Park water main relocation project.
Nara Manor, superintendent of the Water Pollution Control Department said several water mains have to be relocated before the city can move forward with a major sewer line replacement.
The work will be from Edgewater Park to Scatterfield Road. The city is paying for the project through funds in the water pollution control department budget.
The work will include the installation of 72-inch and 36-inch sewer lines on the north bank of the river to accommodate the removal of two combined sewer overflows. The new sewer lines will be adjacent to an existing 36-inch line.
Atlas Excavating was awarded a contract for the work in 2021 at a cost of $2.6 million.
Manor said the work will be completed as soon as possible.