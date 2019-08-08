ANDERSON – Members of the union representing employees of Anderson Municipal Light & Power will be receiving a 9% pay increase over the next three years.
The Anderson Board of Public Works on Tuesday approved a new three-year contract with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 281.
Tom Brown, director of human resources, said the current contract expired July 1.
He said the new contract, which covers 45 union members, runs from July 1, 2019, through June 30, 2022.
Brown said the 3% pay raise for the first year of the contract is retroactive to July 1.
ELECTRIC RATES
The works board approved the tracking factor for purchased power from Indiana Municipal Power Agency for the final quarter of the year, marking the third time this year that the average residential property owner will see a decrease in their monthly utility bill.
For the year, the residential electric bill is decreasing by $1.53 per month.
Tony Pochard, superintendent of Anderson Municipal Light & Power, said the decrease is 1.95% or a reduction on the monthly bill for the average residential customer of $1.83.
The monthly bill for customers using 800 kilowatts of electricity per month in the third quarter was $93.39 and will decrease to $91.86 in the fourth quarter.
The average residential customer bill is still lower than it was in 2014, he said.
The tracking factor is based on the cost of purchased power from the group of 61 municipally owned electric utilities.
In other business, the board approved a license to encroach requested by Creatures of Habit, 1031 Meridian St., for outdoor dining for the brewery and restaurant.
The encroachment includes a portion of the sidewalk in front of the GetGo parking lot at the northwest corner of 11th and Meridian streets.
Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.
Anderson electric rate track record
2018
January-March: -$3.43
April-June: +$2.14
July-September: -$2.00
October-December: +52 cents
2019
January-March: -$2.27
April-June: +$2.86
July-September: - $.29
October-December: -$1.83
