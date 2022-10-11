ANDERSON — The city of Anderson is starting the process to increase the amount of available electricity in the areas along Interstate-69.
The Anderson Board of Public Works on Tuesday set a date of Nov. 15 to accept bids for construction of changes to three substations.
Tony Pochard, director of Anderson Light & Power, said the completed work will increase the electrical capacity by 48 megawatts.
He said the 53rd Street substation will get a second transformer. The substations at AMCOR and behind Home Design Products will have to circuits switched over to provide more electrical power to other portions of the city.
Pochard said more electricity is needed for the two new hotels planned at the I-69 and Scatterfield Road area and potential development of other areas along the interstate corridor
He said upgrading the three substations will cost about $1.5 million.
Pochard said the bids will be for supplying construction work involved with the three projects.
The Board of Works took under advisement two bids for the reconstruction of the sanitary sewer in the area of Fifth and Sycamore streets.
Watson Excavating submitted a bid of $94,360 and BL Brown Construction bid $106,146.
City Engineer Matt House said the estimate for the work is $80,000.