ANDERSON — The city of Anderson is taking the owners of Bingham Square to court in an effort to recover $1.6 million in loan and utility payments.
The lawsuit is expected to be filed next week.
The Anderson Redevelopment Commission in 2020 approved a $936,000 bond to Property Resource Associates to upgrade the 128 housing units on Brentwood Drive.
The upgrades never took place, and the Redevelopment Commission sent two demand letters to the company last year to make repairs and upgrades.
Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said Wednesday he is directing the Anderson Redevelopment Commission to take the appropriate legal action.
Broderick said his administration is working with the Anderson Housing Authority to assist in moving the tenants from Bingham Square into suitable housing.
He said the city will waive those tenants from having to place a deposit to obtain city utility services at a new location.
Kim Townsend, executive director of the Anderson Housing Authority, said she is glad to see the legal process starting.
“Waiving the security deposit for city utilities will help relocate the tenants,” she said.
It’s believed there are still 15 occupied apartments at Bingham Square.
The ARC is a lien holder on the property which was first constructed in 1956, and Property Resource Associates purchased the complex in 2020.
The lawsuit will be seeking the $936,000 bond payment and $697,503 in unpaid utility costs at the complex.
“The city has met with various potential buyers for the property who have indicated that they would be willing to properly complete the rehabilitation in a manner that would provide good living conditions for present and future tenants,” Broderick said, “However, they have not been able to come to terms with PR Bingham.”
Broderick said the hope is that not only will the city recover the monies owed but encourage Bingham to come to terms with a buyer.
The Anderson Water Department sent a letter last Friday to the owners pertaining to a leak in one of the buildings. The city also wants the owners to mow grass and to make sure that trash disposal services continue.
The Redevelopment Commission has approved the sale of Bingham Square that meets their approval.
The terms of the contingency consent are that the ARC receives the $935,000 plus interest to retire the bonds and all the past due utility amount.
Stephenie Mellinger, administrator for the Madison County Health Department, said a letter was sent to the owners on June 7 concerning a nuisance complaint about trash not being collected.
“There is a lot of management turnover,” she said of Bingham Square and Madison Square, which is also owned by Property Resource Associates.
“We had a meeting and they are complying with the minimum health standards,” Mellinger said.
The Health Department is working with the Housing Authority and United Way in an effort to find new suitable housing for the tenants.
“The last thing we want to do is condemn the property because then people will have nowhere to move,” Mellinger said. “It’s difficult to get people to move.”
Joe Davis, environmental director for the Health Department, said there was a sewage issue which was fixed with a temporary pump.
He said a new pump would cost between $50,000 and $80,000 to install.
Rebecca Crumes, president of the Anderson City Council, said she is glad that action is being taken.
“This could have been done a year ago,” she said. “The people living there need assistance. We’re halfway there.”
Councilman Ollie H. Dixon said it was time action was taken to help the community.
“We need to work together as a community to resolve the problem,” he said.