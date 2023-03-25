ANDERSON — Four potential developers of the former Marsh grocery store on Nichol Avenue have received Anderson’s request for proposals.
The Anderson Redevelopment Commission on Tuesday is scheduled to receive the proposals for the opening of the former grocery store that closed in 2017.
The ARC purchased the vacant building in 2019 for $230,000 and spent about $300,000 on a new roof and building façade.
Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Commission, said Thursday that four different developers have received the public offering notice.
Winkler said all four developers have been informed of the terms and the incentives being provided by the ARC.
He said any developer must be able to provide $500,000 to purchase the building and have a name brand grocery chain to open in the facility.
ARC members last month approved a memorandum of understanding with developer KennMar, which is proposing to open a grocery store and retail outlet at the former Marsh store.
“Our job one was to get a grocery store in the area,” Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said. “We were approached by KennMar, which is a development group that has taken old Marsh stores and opened grocery stores and retail outlets.”
Broderick said the city was approached by other parties interested in opening a grocery store at the location.
“This is the most favorable interest we’ve had in the property,” he said. “We wanted a commitment for a full-service grocery with name brand products, meats and fresh produce.”
Broderick said KennMar is interested in purchasing additional properties in the area of the Marsh store for potential development.
The memorandum of understanding, Broderick said, was written to attract a developer or successful bidder that would prosper at the location.
Winkler said the city was seeking a grocery operator with expertise and a commitment to remain for a while.
“We’re asking a company to come into the community and stay for 10 years,” he said. “After that time period, they will know if it is successful.”
If the developer fails to comply with the requirements for a full-service grocery and fresh produce, the ownership would revert to the ARC.
The memorandum of understanding specifies that KennMar will pay $500,000 for the building and invest a minimum of $1.5 million.
The ARC will provide $7 million in phases to be used for new heating and air conditioning, refrigeration units and repairs to the parking lot.
Winkler said a successful bidder for the project would be expected to meet the terms of the memorandum of understanding the city has with KennMar.
The operators of the grocery store must have a minimum of 15 years’ successful business experience.
Special consideration will be given if the development can start by the second quarter of the year and be completed by Dec. 31.