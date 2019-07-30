ANDERSON – The city of Anderson, through a private contractor and the Street Department, will be paving portions of 22 streets this year.
The Anderson Board of Public Works on Tuesday approved a $997,977 contract with DC Construction Services of Indianapolis.
It was the lowest of four bids received by the city, which is spending approximately $1 million in revenues generated through the county’s wheel tax for the repaving work.
DC Construction Services will resurface portions of 15 streets and will do the milling work on seven additional streets for the Street Department to perform the repaving work.
CATS ROOF REPAIR
The board set an Aug. 27 bid date for the replacement of the roof on the City of Anderson Transit System garage and administrative offices.
The Board of Works has rejected bids for the work three previous times.
David Eicks, chairman of the Board of Works, said the specifications have been changed to make the work better defined for bidders.
He said the main bid package is to replace the roof on the building and an alternate bid will be for new insulation to be installed.
Eicks said the plan is to complete the roofing work this year.
In other business: The board approved a change order for a house rehab project.
The AMI Building Group had previously been awarded a contract in the amount of $58,445 to do interior and exterior work at 1529 Noble St. through the Homeowner Rehab Project administered by the Anderson Community Development Department.
The change order was in the amount of $4,295 for additional work that was discovered behind the drywall including ceiling joists.
WORK SCHEDULED
Resurfaced by DC Construction Services:
Third Street from Madison Avenue to Jackson Street
Fifth Street from Madison Avenue to Jackson Street
West Seven Street from Brown Delaware to Main Street
Milton Avenue from Eighth Street to University Boulevard
Madison Avenue from Vinyard to Cross streets
Cross Street from Indiana Avenue to Broadway
Silver Street from Claire to School streets
Poplar Street from Cross Street to alley north of Willow Street
School Street from Broadway to Crystal Street
18th Street from Drexel Drive to Raible Avenue
22nd Street from Henry Street to Madison Avenue
Hendricks Street from 22nd to 25th streets
22nd Street from Henry to Brown streets
Meridian Street from 19th to 25th streets
South 25th Street from Meridian to Main street
Repaved by Anderson Street Department
Vinyard Street from Broadway to Crystal Street
Louise Street from Nichol Avenue to 11th Street
Menifee Street from 21st Street to the railroad
Fletcher Street from 11th to 14th streets
Pearl Street from 13th to 14th streets
Ohio Avenue from Walnut to 13th streets
34th Street from Clark Street to Burton Place
