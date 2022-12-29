ANDERSON – The city of Anderson is in the process of purchasing the Anderson Township building on Madison Avenue.
Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. announced Wednesday he will seek $1.9 million in tax increment financing funds from the Anderson Redevelopment Commission to purchase the building at 2828 Madison Avenue.
The city will provide Anderson Township the former Boy Scout building at 1420 East 10th Street for the new township offices.
The relocation is scheduled to be completed by July 1.
The City of Anderson Transit System bus routes will be changed to provide public transportation to the new Anderson Township Trustee location.
Broderick said $1.7 million of the funds will retire the bonds Anderson Township issued in 2017 and 2018 to construct the community center.
The remaining $200,000 will be provided to Anderson Township Trustee Mike Shively to remodel the former Boy Scout headquarters.
The agreement between Broderick and Shively requires the approval of the Anderson Township Advisory Board, Anderson Redevelopment Commission and the Anderson Board of Public Works.
The township will also transfer ownership of the former trustee office at 127 East 14th Street and 1421 Central Avenue to the Anderson Redevelopment Commission.
Broderick said the current township building will continue to be used as a community center operated by the Anderson Parks and Recreation Department to provide programming for children and senior citizens on a year-round basis.
“We will continue to have our daily senior walks and continue to have various sporting activities,” Broderick said. “The gym will also continue to be available for pickle ball as well as intramural and recreational basketball.
“We will now have the ability to expand our programming for meaningful after school programs, as well as programs for the summer and during school break times,” he said.
Shively said the township is making annual bond payments of $215,000, and the original 2017 $2 million bond won’t be paid off for 17 years.
“While the township is capable of operating the Township Community Center and maintaining it over the years, as the township pays off this debt, this building requires funds that could be better utilized towards poor relief and cemetery care,” Shively said.
He said the annual cost to operate the Community Center is $350,000.
“The Community Center would be better operated under the ownership and direction of the city, as this would relieve the Township of the financial burden,” Shively said.
In 2016 the Broderick administration agreed to lease the former Army Reserve Building to former trustee John Bostic for $1 per year for 50 years.
The city owned the land where the armory is located and the federal government was willing to terminate the lease agreement.
At the time Broderick said the federal government was considering demolishing the building if Anderson didn’t want it. The building has been maintained in the meantime.