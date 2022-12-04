ANDERSON — The city of Anderson has almost completed the required improvements to the water pollution control plant as a result of a reported violation.
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management found the Anderson Wastewater Treatment plant in noncompliance.
For several weeks, area residents have complained about an odor coming for the facility on Gene Gustin Way, south of the White River.
The city has 30 days to submit a correction plan to IDEM.
The report states Nestlé’s discharges have caused part of the problem, and the company is taking steps to be in compliance.
IDEM officials conducted an inspection Sept. 30. It was rated unsatisfactory for compromised condition of the biomass in the secondary treatment system, which resulted in a violation.
David Eicks, chairman of the Anderson Board of Public Works, said Friday that most of the corrective action work being done by the city is almost completed.
Nestlé is expected to have upgrades to its treatment plant completed by April, which will add capacity to its secondary treatment system with the installation of new equipment.
To address odor concerns, the city has placed seven odor control misting systems around the water pollution control facility.
“The goal is to make permanent the aerator misting system to control the odor issue in the future,” Eicks said.
He said the sludge and aerator tanks are being cleaned to remove a build-up of grit that was impairing the aeration process.
In a letter to IDEM, Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said the phosphorous selectors have been cleaned out, and maintenance was done on the bubbler equipment.
He said an aeration tank was cleaned and reseeded with activated sludge from another treatment plant to treat the sewage coming into the Anderson facility.
The city intends to clean all of the aeration tanks.
Broderick said Nestlé is increasing its aeration and solids handling, upgrading the size of tanks and installing a calamity tank.
He said the calamity tank will help Nestlé regulate discharges to its treatment plants.