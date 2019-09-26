ANDERSON – Residents on the northwest side of Anderson have been noticing an increase in odors coming from the city’s sewer plant.
Officials are taking steps to eliminate or reduce the odors coming from the plant while new equipment is being installed.
Nara Manor, superintendent of Water Pollution Control Utility, said Thursday the department is installing a federally mandated biological treatment process to remove phosphorous.
“We are using a liquid in our holding tanks that are designed to lock up the odor causing bacteria,” she said.
“Some of the increased odors are a result of changes in the wind direction,” Manor said. “The dry weather conditions also might affect the odors.”
She said the city is placing a deodorizer in the storm drains to help eliminate the odors.
“I know that some of you have noticed increased odors coming from the wastewater plant,” Manor said. “We have been working on a construction project which requires that certain parts of our facility be out of service.
“This work is a part of our Sewer Long Term Control Plan required by the federal government,” she said. “As Pollution Control continues to work through our upgrades, it unfortunately causes more odor than usual to be generated.”
Manor said the odor presents no health dangers to our environment or the public.
“Our department is making repairs to equipment that has been in service since the 1960s without a break,” she said. “This project is scheduled to reach final completion in December. In the meantime, we are installing a temporary system that will reduce odors.”
Manor said the temporary system has been used in other cities with great success.
