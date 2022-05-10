ANDERSON — After being canceled two years in a row due to the pandemic, the annual citywide cleanup campaign is returning May 21.
Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. announced Tuesday the 35th annual Citywide Cleanup honoring the Rev. J.T. Menifee is returning.
The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the city providing gloves and trash bags.
“This was an idea formed by Rev. Menifee 35 years ago and we honor him for starting this annual event,” Broderick said. “The community was looking forward to getting this event back on track.”
Rev. Wayne Redding said he was excited to see the city employees anxious to clean-up our city.
He explained Rev. Menifee had the idea in 1985 following a study that showed the city’s corridors were in need of sprucing up.
Redding said the city received a $3.5 million grant during the administration of Mayor Thomas McMahan to clean up the White River corridor.
“Rev. Menifee said that attention needed to be given to the west side to bring pride to the community,” he said.
Redding said the first year there were 400 volunteers that walked every street picking up trash with the city providing the resources.
“Other groups formed to clean-up their areas,” he said. “The community is composed of all of us. A lot can be accomplished when we all work together.”
Broderick said the one-day event has a positive impact on the community.
“It makes you feel special when you do something for the community,” he said.
The city through Best Way disposal will have dumpsters placed at Athletic Park; Columbus Avenue and 24th Street; 25th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard; and 15th and J.T. Menifee streets.
Paint, televisions and tires can be dropped off only at the Athletic Park location with a fee charged.
Only Anderson residents can drop off items.
Yard waste can be dropped off at Eighth and Dewey streets.
The Anderson Police Department is providing a free lunch for volunteers at the 25th Street location starting at noon.
Athletic Park will be open at 8 a.m. with vendors on hand to collect tires, paint and TVs for a fee. The fees have not increased in recent years and are as follows: Paint: $1 a can, TV’s (smaller than 32”): $5, TV’s (over 32”): $10, small single tires: $2, Set of 4 small tires: $5, SUV and large tires: $5 each. Only cash will be accepted.
The city will also once again be offering heavy pick up service. This service is limited to two items. All items must be placed on the curb, not on private property. The deadline to be placed on the heavy item pick up list is Friday, May 20th at 2 p.m. Excluded items include televisions, paint or tires. The number to be added to the heavy pick-up list is 765- 648-6445.