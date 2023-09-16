ANDERSON — To entice his two oldest children to help him pick up trash downtown during the annual Rev. J.T. Menifee Citywide Cleanup Saturday, Max Engling admitted that some bribery was needed.
“It helps when you motivate them with a couple of doughnuts on the way out the door,” Engling said with a laugh. “But it’s good to get them out here to help clean up.”
Engling took a break from supervising his daughter, Lyvia, 7, and her brother, Myles, 5, and said the message he and other volunteers were trying to deliver to the young people working alongside them was a simple one.
“I think it’s really important to take care of the community and make sure that the communities you live in are clean and nice,” he said. “When you live here, it’s your responsibility to participate, and we just want to make sure that it’s a nice place for the next generation to grow up in.”
Earlier, about 50 volunteers had gathered at a large parking lot adjacent to Anderson Speedway to be thanked by organizers and reminded of their mission for the day before fanning out across the city to gather trash, prune hedges and freshen up flower beds.
“Everybody’s excited and ready to go out and serve our community,” said Darla Sallee, one of the cleanup’s organizers.
Sallee said the Citywide Cleanup, started in 1988 by Rev. J.T. Menifee, has over the years sought to instill a sense of ownership and responsibility in residents when it comes to the appearance of their neighborhoods.
“We just want to continue his tradition where you do have pride in your neighborhood and pride in your city as a whole,” she said. “We’re just continuing his legacy.”
Several local companies and organizations were represented by teams of volunteers.
“I feel like everybody pitching in makes the load lighter,” said Hilary Tyler, an Anderson Power & Light employee who was helping dispose of metal trash items. “It helps the city look good and helps everybody feel better about where we live.”
Officials also manned two drop-off points throughout the day where residents could bring larger household items, including televisions, furniture, appliances, tires and paint. Indirectly, Sallee said, the operation would keep those items from appearing on street corners and other places that would make neighborhoods unsightly.
“What we wanted to provide for residents is a place where they could come and dump their large items that they don’t know what to do with,” Sallee said. “So instead of choosing a corner of a street, let’s get it over here and let’s get it properly disposed of.”
The daylong effort, according to several volunteers, was important as a starting point for conversations about other revitalization efforts throughout the city.
“There’s a lot of abandoned buildings around,” said Deborah Jones, a security manager at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino. Jones was among more than a dozen volunteers working at the former Walgreens pharmacy at the corner of 14th and Jackson streets downtown.
“We want to make sure that the place looks presentable,” she added. “Nobody wants to come through a town, if they’re trying to do business here, and they see how it looks. We all need to take pride in that, for the future.”