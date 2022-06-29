ELWOOD — Elwood is entering a new economic era, just as the Common Council approved a new comprehensive plan intended to attract business and families to the area.
Among those using the new plan in their work will be Christy Clark, the new economic director for Elwood and former assistant to Mayor Todd Jones, and Stacy Blake, who becomes the Chamber of Commerce’s new director.
Former economic director and chamber director Marcy Fry now is operations director for Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home.
Clark said of Blake, “It’s ironic because we were classmates, but I’m super excited to be working side-by-side with her.”
Blake, an Elwood native who has worked in sales, marketing and development for more than a decade, did not return calls for comment. But in a news release announcing her hiring, the 1988 Elwood High School graduate said she looked forward to meeting with business leaders and organizations to better understand the chamber’s role in their lives and the city.
“I’m enormously excited to be back in Elwood as well as to have the opportunity to contribute to my hometown’s legacy and vision for growth through the important work of the Elwood Chamber,” she said.
Blake stepped into the position June 6.
Clark, who started transitioning into her new role in April while training her replacement, Mandy Stout, said she’s excited to promote the city she loves so much.
“It was kind of a natural fit when I inquired about the job,” she said. “I got to see things evolve, but I wasn’t really a part of it. This allows me to be a part of it, to get empty buildings filled.”
Clark, who participated in the process of developing the comprehensive plan, said it will be her guide as she tries to attract businesses and young families to develop the workforce they will need.
“Elwood was once huge and vibrant, and I want to see it that way again, as does this current administration.”
Among the strategies Clark intends to put in place to make the city more vibrant, she said, is a longtime dream of developing a Welcome to Elwood packet and updating the city’s website.
She also wants to increase the retail, restaurant and recreational experiences to attract not only residents but also visitors to town.
Elwood is about half an hour from several bigger cities, including Anderson, Muncie and Noblesville. But that minimum half-hour drive is too much for residents trying to take care of small tasks, such as picking up a T-shirt or turtleneck, Clark said.
“I really want to get a place in town where people can shop for just clothing. I didn’t realize just how much I missed Kmart,” she said.
“We don’t want our citizens to feel they have to leave Elwood. We want them to be able to shop local, and with the skyrocketing price of gas, we’re sure they don’t want to have to go anywhere, either.”