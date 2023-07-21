ALEXANDRIA — Kase Clevenger and his steer, Reidy Boy, took the Grand Champion Steer title this week at the Madison County 4-H Fair. It was the first time in his family's 72-year history with 4-H.
"It means a lot," Clevenger said.
Clevinger said the experience was so amazing, he had trouble finding the words to describe it.
For him, the competition epitomized the hard work and dedication put toward raising the steer.
Clevenger's hard work landed him more than $12,000 during the livestock auction Wednesday evening.
Before the auction, he and his family discussed the family's history with 4-H and what Monday's win meant to the family.
The family's connection with the fair began 72 years ago when Clevenger's great-aunt, Nancy Clevenger-Barnett, started showing cattle at the age of 10.
"At that time (in 1951), we had what we called 'gold medal,' and that had to do with weight gain and so forth," Barnett said.
"The show barn (arena) wasn't here, and there were only two in a class, me and a guy named Carl Rex Jones."
Seventy-two years later, Barnett said 4-H taught her some important life skills.
"It teaches you lots of things," she said. "It teaches you to lose, it teachers you hard work and getting along with people."
Barnett's brother and Clevenger's grandfather, Gene, chimed in.
"We got to where we were too good at (losing)," he said. "Now, we've finally got a winner."
Gene described his grandson's win as "one of the best things that's ever happened."
"We've been in it so long, we've never had the highest prize cattle or anything," he said. "We've been here through us, our kids and now, grandkids and we finally get a grand champion. It's pretty neat."
Clevenger's win was a surprise to everyone but Barnett.
"I knew it was coming," she said. "I didn't feel the (steer) or anything, it was obvious to me that it was real good."