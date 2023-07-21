  • Caleb Amick | The Herald Bulletin

Kase Clevenger prepares his Grand Champion steer, Reidy Boy, for auction Wednesday evening at the Madison County 4-H Fair in Alexandria.

Three generations of 4-H participants

Three generations of 4-H participants, including Kase Clevenger, second from left, pose for a photo Wednesday evening before the livestock auction at the 2023 Madison County 4-H Fair. Other family members are, from left, Clevenger's grandfather, Gene, father, Ty, and great-aunt, Nancy Clevenger-Barnett.

ALEXANDRIA — Kase Clevenger and his steer, Reidy Boy, took the Grand Champion Steer title this week at the Madison County 4-H Fair. It was the first time in his family's 72-year history with 4-H.

"It means a lot," Clevenger said.

Clevinger said the experience was so amazing, he had trouble finding the words to describe it.

For him, the competition epitomized the hard work and dedication put toward raising the steer.

Clevenger's hard work landed him more than $12,000 during the livestock auction Wednesday evening.

Before the auction, he and his family discussed the family's history with 4-H and what Monday's win meant to the family.

The family's connection with the fair began 72 years ago when Clevenger's great-aunt, Nancy Clevenger-Barnett, started showing cattle at the age of 10.

"At that time (in 1951), we had what we called 'gold medal,' and that had to do with weight gain and so forth," Barnett said.

"The show barn (arena) wasn't here, and there were only two in a class, me and a guy named Carl Rex Jones."

Seventy-two years later, Barnett said 4-H taught her some important life skills.

"It teaches you lots of things," she said. "It teaches you to lose, it teachers you hard work and getting along with people."

Barnett's brother and Clevenger's grandfather, Gene, chimed in.

"We got to where we were too good at (losing)," he said. "Now, we've finally got a winner."

Gene described his grandson's win as "one of the best things that's ever happened."

"We've been in it so long, we've never had the highest prize cattle or anything," he said. "We've been here through us, our kids and now, grandkids and we finally get a grand champion. It's pretty neat."

Smiles

It's all smiles after Kase Clevenger, center in blue, won the Grand Champion Steer title Monday night at the Madison County 4-H Fair.

Clevenger's win was a surprise to everyone but Barnett.

"I knew it was coming," she said. "I didn't feel the (steer) or anything, it was obvious to me that it was real good."

Grand Champion Steer

Kase Clevenger's Grand Champion steer, Reidy Boy, waits in a holding stall at the Madison County 4-H Fair.

Follow Caleb Amick on Twitter @AmickCaleb. Contact him at caleb.amick@heraldbulletin.com or 765-648-4254.

Tags

Trending Video