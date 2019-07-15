Click here for story

ELWOOD — One ton of food a week.
That’s what the Elwood Community Food Pantry provides to ensure Elwood residents don’t have to go without nourishment.
“It’s quite a large job … but I have a heart with a need to help people, and I especially hate to see children go hungry,” said Pastor Ron Becker, director of the pantry.
In just five-plus hours each week, the food pantry serves about 50 families, providing them with enough fresh and staple foods to make it through the week without forgoing other necessities such as medicine, clothing and transportation to and from work.
The pantry requires proof of address to make sure those receiving food live in Elwood. Becker said it can be surprising to see how many people need help in a small city in Madison County.
A study by Feeding America based on 2016 data showed that 910,870 Hoosiers, including 279,840 children, struggled with hunger. Collectively, those hungry Hoosiers need $400 million more a year to "meet their food needs," according to the report.
In Madison County, 24% of children are food insecure, according to a Community Health Needs Assessment for 2016 published by St. Vincent Anderson Hospital.
The widespread need for food in Elwood compels Becker to find donors of nutritious meals, instead of just canned soups and pasta.
While he partners with several community churches and businesses such as Red Gold, Needlers Fresh Market, Little Caesars and Harvest Market, Becker said there’s always a need for more.
While individual donations are important, Becker said he likes to see businesses or organizations work together to raise money, so that he can purchase food at a discounted rate. Donations of large batches of non-perishables to stock the pantry’s shelves are important, as well.
Becker has partnered with several gardeners in the area to provide fresh produce as it's available.
Anyone, from farmers with vast tracts of land to backyard green thumbs, can donate their bounty to the pantry during business hours or set up an appointment by calling 765-552-5570 or emailing elwoodfoodpantry@yahoo.com.
Though the pantry is open for just five and a half hours a week, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays and Thursdays, volunteers have ample opportunities throughout the week to help stock. On Mondays, Becker receives most of his shipments and needs help unloading them.
“We have a good crew of volunteers … but we could always use more help,” he said.
