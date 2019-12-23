ANDERSON — A woman providing services through a third party at an assisted-living community is accused of battering the man in her care, according to court records.
Dearris Nyrez Wilkins, 33, is charged with Level 6 battery against an endangered adult. Her initial hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Feb. 13.
An abuse and neglect investigator with the Indiana Office of the Attorney General Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU) was assigned to investigate an allegation of physical abuse by Wilkins after the son of a resident living at Primrose Memory Care reviewed video on a “nanny camera.”
On Jan. 15, 2019, the resident’s son found footage dated Aug. 27, 2018, that “he believed to be abuse of his father,” according to an affidavit of probable cause by Damon Grove for MFCU.
The video was forwarded to Primrose Memory Care and the executive director determined the person in the video was Wilkins who was a personal care attendant employed by Senior Check-In in Fishers, according to the affidavit.
The man’s family had hired Senior Check-In to provide personal care services for him while a resident at Primrose, Grove wrote. The services included constant in-room monitoring and assistance outside of the care provided by the facility.
Senior Check-In employees were hired to engage in conversations with the man, redirect him if he gets up, provide companionship, engage in doing a crossword or word search activity, watch TV together and listen to music together, according to the affidavit. If additional assistance was required for the care of the man, Wilkins was to alert Primrose staff.
Gove said the footage recorded by the nanny camera on Aug. 27, 2018, shows the Primrose resident repeatedly trying to get out of bed without assistance. In the recording Wilkins repeatedly restrains the man for about 20 minutes by “swatting at his legs, pushing or throwing his legs across the bed, pinning him to the bed and verbally abusing him by yelling at him in a rude manner,” Grove wrote.
“Through most of the relevant video footage, Wilkins is seen to be paying attention to her cell phone and not to her client,” according to the affidavit.
At one point, Grove said Wilkins is seen placing her hands on the man’s throat or chest and pushes him in “a rude, angry or insolent manner while yelling at him.”
“At no time is Wilkins seen in the video requesting assistance from Primrose staff,” Grove wrote.
Wilkins has not worked for Senior Check-In since Sept. 14, 2018, according to the affidavit.
Grove said he interviewed Wilkins on May 22, 2019, and she told him she did not have a reason to keep the man in his bed or hold him down and employees are “not even supposed to touch him,” according to the affidavit.
“Although this situation involved a Primrose resident the individual in question was not employed by Primrose and was employed by a third party provider,” said Primrose Memory Care Executive Director Kari Alcorn. “Once Primrose was informed of this situation, Primrose followed all polices and procedures including immediately contacting the appropriate authorities.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.