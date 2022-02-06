ANDERSON — Chantel Aley has a picture of her mother, Cassie, on her phone that she looks at frequently.
In it, Cassie is seated on a couch, praying intently over a plate of food. It’s an image that Cassie’s mother, Bonnie Aley, said epitomizes her daughter’s attitude toward both the simple necessities in life and those less fortunate than her.
“She was thanking God for giving her food and praying that the homeless would have blankets and food,” Bonnie Aley said. “Those are the two words she kept using — blankets and food.”
Bonnie Aley’s voice caught more than once while she talked about her daughter, who died two months ago from COVID-19. Soon after her death, Chantel and Bonnie saw an event listing on Facebook for the Blue Bridge Project — an event sponsored by local nonprofit Turn Away No Longer during which volunteers would hang coats on the John F. Kennedy Bridge of Character over the White River in downtown Anderson.
The Aleys knew a fitting way to honor Cassie’s memory would be to bring several of her winter coats and leave them hanging on the bridge for someone else.
“It’s a good memory of her to help with the homeless people,” Chantel said. “She loved helping them out in any way she could.”
The Aleys joined dozens of other volunteers in tying an estimated 300 coats to the blue metal framing of the bridge Saturday afternoon. With temperatures struggling to reach double digits for much of the weekend, organizers expected the supply to disappear quickly.
“Usually this amount of coats will only take a couple days and they’ll be gone,” said Tracy Walters, co-founder of Turn Away No Longer, Inc. “We check them in the morning and the evening. We like to keep the bridge clean, hang up any coats that have been taken down, just to keep it nice and tidy.”
Leaving the coats unattended and free for anyone to take represents a different approach to helping others, some volunteers said, but they added the honor system also provides anonymity.
“Some people don’t want a lot of people to know what their situation is at home,” volunteer Kelli Lane said as she tied a coat to the bridge. “They may be ashamed or they may not want a lot of people to know. By doing this, anybody can come at any time.”
“It takes a lot of trust with the community and with us,” added Cidnee Townsend, who brought coats from the nearby Eagles Auxiliary. “There’s some respect that’s given, so people are able to come and just take what they need. It’s easy access for anybody to get to, it’s within walking distance of a lot of these poorer communities here, so it really is a great idea.”
Walters said many of those who help themselves to the coats are families who, for their own reasons, are reluctant to take advantage of help through other avenues.
“A lot of them don’t like to go into agencies, they don’t like to give their name, they don’t like to fill out paperwork, so that excludes them from a lot,” Walters said. “This is an easy way to reach them, to keep them warm.”
