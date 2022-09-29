ANDERSON — Anderson resident Kyle Cole has been sentenced to 75 years in prison for the 2020 shooting death of Quincy Malone.
Cole, 19, was sentenced Thursday by Madison Circuit Court Division 3 Judge Andrew Hopper to 60 years on the murder conviction and an additional 15 years for the use of a firearm. The 75-year sentence is fully executed with the Indiana Department of Correction.
Chief Deputy Prosecutor Andrew Hanna said Cole has a pending armed robbery felony trial, with a hearing set for Oct. 26.
Hanna and Deputy Prosecutor Matt Savage said Cole was represented by Indianapolis attorney Greg Spencer.
A co-defendant, Demareyon Robinson, 20, was found guilty of murder by a Madison Circuit Court Division 4 jury on Sept. 2. His sentencing is set for Oct. 4.
Malone died of a single gunshot wound to the chest at his residence on the northeast corner of 21st and Morton streets in November 2020.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed by Anderson Police Department Detective Josh Senseney, Cole and Robinson went to Malone’s house to see about trading guns.
A witness inside the residence said Cole displayed a handgun and said it was loaded.
The witness told investigators that Cole tried to get Malone to fire the weapon outside the door; Malone declined.
At some point, another man entered the residence and Robinson, according to the affidavit, said to the witness, “Don’t move.”
When the witness turned, she said, she saw Robinson pointing a handgun at Malone’s chest and then firing.
Malone yelled “Get down” to the witness, and she noticed Cole pointing a gun at Malone. She heard several more gunshots.
The court document states there were four suspects, but only two have been identified.
At the time, an area resident said he was walking home from work and noticed two men standing in an alley to the north of 21st Street. The witness said he went into his house and heard four gunshots and then saw two men running down the alley, one was identified as Cole.