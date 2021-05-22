ANDERSON – Ron Scott never raced cars in the true sense, but he enjoyed riding his bike to his uncle’s home where he watched as his uncle tinkered with racing vehicles.
So when he got a chance seven years ago to buy a white Kurtis Kraft midget racer built in the 1940s, Scott jumped at the chance.
“It just reminded me of my youth, watching my uncle race,” he said.
Scott, and Nicholas Irwin were among dozens of exhibitors Saturday for the 34th City of Anderson Little 500 Festival and its Hot Rod and Classics Car Show along Meridian Street in Anderson. Benefiting the Madison County Historical Society, the car show is one of nearly a dozen events leading up to the 73rd Little 500 race May 29 at the Anderson Speedway.
Though the midget racer emblazoned with the words “Welch Trucking; special; powered by Alfa Romeo” on the side no longer is used for real racing, it can at times be seen at race tracks, Scott said.
“We just do exhibition runs, like before real races at the Anderson Speedway,” the Anderson resident said.
A member of a vintage auto club, Scott said he participates in up to five classic car shows during the summer. This is his first exhibition since the COVID-19 brought almost all recreational activities and public events to an abrupt halt.
“I’d do 100 if my wife would let me,” he said.
Scott said he participates primarily for the camaraderie.
“When I was young, it was about the trophies and all that stuff, but as you get older, it’s about your friends,” he said.
For many years, the one-ton 1949 Chevy pickup truck owned by Bobby Williams was a workhorse used by Hilltop Stables.
Though it no longer does much heavy lifting, the five-window gray truck hasn’t entirely been put out to pasture. He now makes the rounds with it at car shows.
“I got to thinking, ‘That looks good enough to go to these shows,’” he said.
Williams said he took the truck to about six shows a year before the pandemic.
“I have people come by all the time, and they know more about it than I do,” the Anderson resident said.
Though there were several vintage Chevys, Cadillacs and Thunderbirds at the car show, Nicholas Irwin showed up with the only Volkswagen Beetle.
“Usually, that’s not the case,” the Anderson resident said. “There’s so many of them here in town. In just my neighborhood, there’s five.”
Irwin said he came to own the matte gray 1964 Volkswagen with the mini surfboard and flamingo on the roof about 12 years ago. He also owns a 1974 Volkswagen.
“They’re far cheaper than the big Chevys and Camaros,” he said.
Though many of the collectors baby their vintage vehicles and pull them out only for drives in good weather, Irwin said he actually uses his Volkswagen as a day-to-day vehicle,
“If our Indiana weather was nice every day, I’d drive it every day,” he said. “It’s not as worrisome as a shiny one.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.