ANDERSON – Expanding access to quality education is essential for ensuring opportunities for all students, a panel of college presidents agreed during a virtual discussion on Wednesday.
The hour-long discussion on Zoom brought together three academic leaders to share their thoughts on a variety of topics, including how their institutions are addressing inequities that some say can lead to vastly different outcomes for low-income students and students of color.
“We believe that the way we deliver education – in person, online, virtual – we’re good but we’re not great at helping our students succeed,” said Sue Ellspermann, president of Ivy Tech Community College. “We need to be ready for all students who walk in our door, and we’re working on that every day.”
Some barriers to achieving equity – both in educational opportunities and outcomes – are rooted in customs that many colleges may need to revisit, one panelist observed.
“As higher education goes, we’re great at observing tradition, which means that the traditional things that have caused marginalization still exist and will continue to exist,” said Sean Huddleston, president of Martin University in Indianapolis. “For example, there is something called the credit hour that we all have to go by, but that assumes that every student learns at the same rate.”
Institutions of higher learning have an important role to play in bettering the lives of their students, the panelists said, and with their relationships with businesses and government agencies, they’re in a unique position to do so.
Ensuring that those chances for success are available to all students is a moral imperative, according to Falecia D. Williams, president of Prince George’s Community College in Largo, Maryland.
“I think educational institutions bear the responsibility of holding ourselves accountable…to make sure we’re able to be catalysts for change,” Williams said. “I don’t think there’s anything more noble that we do in our work.”
The panelists agreed that making equity a cornerstone ideal in higher education requires commitment and a willingness to invite community partners to provide accountability.
"Whoever you are in leadership, you have to be willing to express at every opportunity the importance (of equity),” Ellspermann said. “This is not a fix that’s going to happen in a day, a week, a month or a year. This is a marathon. Getting partners like community-based organizations and employers to hold us accountable, that is going to keep us on task as far as the actions we take. There is no excuse not to do this work.”
