ANDERSON — Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. has approved the appointment of Joanna Collette to the Anderson Redevelopment Commission.
Collette will serve as the non-voting member of the Redevelopment Commission to represent the Anderson Community Schools.
The ACS board in March recommended Collette to serve as the non-voting member replacing Diane Airhart.
Airhart was appointed in 2021 after her election to the school board. Airhart didn’t seek a second term and Collette was elected to the position.
In 2019 ACS recommended former board member Jeff Barranco to serve as the non-voting member, but Broderick rejected the appointment because at the time Barranco was a candidate for a position on the Anderson City Council.
Airhart has not attended a Redevelopment Commission meeting for approximately the last two years.
A problem for attending the Redevelopment Commission is that the meetings are scheduled in conflict with the ACS school board meetings.
Since the tax increment financing district in Anderson includes portions of ACS and the South Madison Community Schools, either school system can have a non-voting member on the Commission.