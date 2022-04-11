ANDERSON — A Colorado judge has denied a motion by Barry Morphew’s attorneys to dismiss the murder charge.
Morphew, 54, is charged with the murder of his wife, Suzanne, whose body hasn't been found after she was last seen on May 10, 2020. She is presumed dead, according to the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office.
Suzanne Morphew, who grew up in Madison County, was reported missing by a neighbor on Mother’s Day. The 49-year-old mother of two daughters was reported missing after she did not return from a bike ride near her home in the Salida area.
The trial in Canon City is set to start April 28 and is expected to last up to five weeks.
Judge Ramsey Lama was critical of the prosecutor’s office in a 20-page order issued Friday for what he called “a continuing pattern” for discovery violations.
Judge Lama has ousted from testifying as experts witnesses who were going to give their opinions as to cellphone records, DNA and telematics, which is vehicle movement. Those witnesses could still testify as experts during rebuttal.
Deputy District Attorney Grant Grosgebauer filed a motion April 1 asking the judge to reconsider allowing the crucial expert testimony.
Lama struck the witnesses in part because the prosecution produced some of their biographical information a day late.
According to recent court filings, the prosecution will call 173 good faith witnesses, but that number could change. Expected to take the stand for the prosecution are members of Suzanne Morphew’s family, several close friends and neighbors, and several of Barry Morphew’s employees. It’s unknown how many witnesses the defense will call.
Judge Lama in the Friday ruling noted that investigators were aware that there was a DNA match, not belonging to Morphew, found on Suzanne Morphew’s bike helmet, bike seat, glovebox and rear seat of her car.
Court records show the DNA is a partial match with DNA found in three unsolved sexual assault investigations in Tempe, Phoenix and Chicago.
That information was not provided to the court at the time Morphew was arrested.
Judge Lama agreed with the defense attorneys that the DNA match information should have been provided under discovery process and is a violation.
In addition to the first-degree murder charge, Morphew is charged with tampering with a deceased human body, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a dangerous weapon and attempt to influence a public official.