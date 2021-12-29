ALEXANDRIA — As Daniel Nefi Soares signed the closing papers in October for a grand, 10-bedroom pillared mansion on 2.3 acres entering into Alexandria on Indiana 9, he had no idea that it was what he as a real estate professional would call a “psychologically damaged” property.
All the Columbus resident was trying to do was move closer to his property management, construction real estate businesses based in Anderson. The house, nestled between Gaither Resources and Whetsel Funeral Service in the 1500 block of Park Avenue, seemed like a perfect spot for he and his wife, Carol, to raise their three children.
“When it first came on the market, we saw it and thought it was a beautiful property,” he said.
He didn’t know until the ink was dry that only a couple of months earlier, police, animal control officers and the Department of Child Services had swarmed the property to take custody of a teen living in filth and squalor and to rescue 94 live animals, including 21 dogs, 21 guinea pigs and six lizards. Many dead animals also were found on the property, which was condemned by the Madison County Health Department.
Nancy L. Clemmer, 58, was arrested and charged with Level 6 felony neglect of dependent, Class A misdemeanor neglect of a vertebrate animal and Class C infraction, harboring a non-immunized dog.
Clemmer, who claimed she was running an animal rescue, had a similar history in Long Beach, Calif., and Niles, Mich.
But what had become a nightmare now amounts to the American dream for Soares, 37, who came to the United States a decade ago from Brazil to pursue his master’s degree. He landed in Indiana when he was offered a job at Cummins.
“I never let emotions get in the way of a good deal,” he said. “I’m sure a lot of people who looked it up thought, ‘There’s too much baggage for me,’ which was good for us because we didn’t have to fight anyone over it.”
Soares’ first task toward rehabbing the property was to clear the vegetation, a task that loaded 16 large commercial waste receptacles. Four more were filled with trash from inside the main house and a smaller house to the back of the property he plans to use as an office.
“The overgrown vegetation was so bad it was hiding the beauty of the house,” he said. “Before we even bought it, they had filled several Dumpsters, so I can’t even imagine how bad it was.”
But Soares and his wife saw potential in the property that has a gazebo behind the sunroom to the north and eventually will have playground equipment for their children, ages 2, 6 and 9, and perhaps an additional garage.
“We’re used to cleaning up properties,” Soares said. “We saw the potential behind the sadness and the trash.”
Though he doesn’t have original blueprints for the home, which was built in 1875, Soares has blueprints from the 1920s. He hopes to preserve what little has been left from previous remodels made over the past century.
“We are going to try to maintain some of the good things it has going on.”
Soares said he is appreciative of the support he received from his new neighbors in Alexandria, who have lent a hand with the cleanup.
“There was a lot of excitement from the community,” he said.
There also have been some challenges as supplies and equipment have been stolen, slowing down progress.
Soares said he hopes to have the first floor of the main house livable — though not yet a dream house level — by the end of summer so the family can move in and finish the project.
Alexandria officials, including City Council President Patty Kuhn and Economic Director Alan Moore, said they are thrilled the house has been sold and is being fixed up. Kuhn said she is especially pleased the main house once again will be a single-family home and that the homeowner plans to live in it rather than rent it.
“It looks 300 percent better already,” she said. “That has been an eyesore for so many years, even before that lady.”
Moore said his level of surprise at the quick sale was mixed.
“You never know when it has that condition, but with real estate market in Madison County, it’s not that surprising,” he said.
Bringing the house back to its former glory is not only important from a historical standpoint but for the image of Alexandria, Moore said.
“With the main artery coming into town, it will send a good message,” Moore said.
