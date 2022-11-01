ANDERSON — With no questions asked, the Madison County Commissioners have approved a plan to distribute $26 million in American Rescue Plan funds.
They voted Tuesday to approve the plan presented in October.
Commissioners John Richwine and Darlene Likens voted to OK the plan. Commissioner Kelly Gaskill didn’t attend the meeting because she was serving on jury duty.
County Engineer Jessica Bastin said proposals for funding will be scored and considered by the county’s Leadership Team.
She said a recommendation will then be made to the commissioners and Madison County Council for final approval.
The Leadership Team is scheduled to meet at 1 p.m. Nov. 9 in the council chambers. The meeting is open to the public.
The Leadship Team consists of the three commissioners; County Council members Ben Gale and Anthony Emory; Surveyor Tom Shepherd; Auditor Rick Gardner; Stephenie Mellinger, county health administrator; and Bastin.
Bastin said the county’s proposed ARP plan has been posted on the county’s website.
“We need to move forward with the plan to move ahead with some projects,” Richwine said.
The new plan replaced one adopted previously.
To date, Madison County has appropriated about $4 million of the ARP funds for three longtime studies and to cover a portion of increased group health insurance costs for county employees.
The proposed plan creates two teams to oversee the process and to receive public input about how the funds will be distributed.
“We want to bring on other people to the Engagement Team,” Bastin said in October. “The traditional way of engagement will not obtain the desired result.”
Unlike the original plan, the Madison County Council of Governments will no longer score the proposals for funding consideration by both the County Commissioners and County Council.
The new proposal also allows for public meetings, both in person and online, about the use of the $26 million.
The proposal includes the following allocation of funds:
- pandemic recovery and public health, $6 million
- infrastructure investment to include water, wastewater, stormwater and broadband, $5 million
- equity-based services, $5 million
- lost county revenue due to the pandemic, $10 million
As proposed, there will be a minimum of four public meetings to get input from the public plus municipal, business and nonprofit leaders starting this year and running through 2023.