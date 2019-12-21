ANDERSON — The start of the New Year will bring changes to the operation of Madison County government following action by the county commissioners.
Commissioners Kelly Gaskill and Mike Phipps approved three motions Thursday that will have an impact on all elected officials, department heads and employees.
Because of a death in his family, Commissioner John Richwine was not in attendance.
Gaskill said with the county preparing to advertise for proposals for a study on the potential of needing to construct a new jail she wanted to avoid any problems in the future.
Phipps requested that the County Attorney Jonathan Hughes draft an ethics ordinance that would prohibit any elected official or county employee from receiving a gift in any amount.
The prohibition of accepting a gift takes place immediately while Hughes is drafting the ordinance.
Following the meeting Gaskill, Phipps and Hughes all said they were not aware of any county policy prohibiting the acceptance of gifts.
The commissioners also approved a motion requiring that they approve all contracts signed by county offices starting in 2020.
Gaskill said if the commissioners don’t have a contract that has been approved she will vote to deny any claim for payment.
She said every county office that considers entering into a contract has to have it approved by them.
A contract approved by the Madison County Plan Commission and the Madison County Board of Zoning Appeals with attorney Jeff Graham has not been approved this year by the commissioners.
A claim for payment was approved on Thursday.
Graham was the previous county attorney until last January when Gaskill and Phipps voted to hire an Indianapolis law firm.
The final motion approved requires the commissioners to approve any expenditure for services or tangible goods over the amount of $2,500.
He said if the Indiana State Board of Accounts has a different threshold amount for commissioners’ approval for expenditures his motion will be amended to reflect that amount.
